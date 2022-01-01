American Hockey League Extends 2021-22 Calendar
January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the extension of the 2021-22 calendar by six days. The regular season will now conclude on April 30, 2022.
"Nearly all of our 31 teams have seen their schedules impacted by COVID-related postponements," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "Adding time to the end of the regular season will give our clubs more opportunities to reschedule these games."
The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are expected to finish before June 30.
