Marlies Host Senators in First Game of 2022
January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Belleville Senators on Saturday for the second of three straight games against their Ontario rivals. The Marlies begin a stretch of 15 games in 31 days this month.
The two teams last met on Thursday night in Belleville when the Marlies went home with a 5-2 victory. Toronto is 6-6-1-1 against North Division opponents and 3-0-0-0 against the Belleville Senators this season. Toronto has won all three of the previous matchups this season by a score of 5-2. The Marlies will be looking to keep the momentum from Thursday going as they look for their sixth win at home this season.
Some players to watch on the Marlies side include leading scorer Brett Seney. Seney has points (3-2-5) in his last four games with the Marlies. Another player to watch on the Marlies side is leading rookie scorer Alex Steeves. Steeves currently has 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 14 games with the Marlies this season. On the Belleville side, Jake Lucchini leads the team with 19 points.
Puck drops at 3:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, TSN, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2022
- Foote Recalled to Devils Taxi Squad - Utica Comets
- Dan Renouf Returns to West Michigan - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Comets Fall in Overtime to Lehigh Valley - Utica Comets
- Marlies Host Senators in First Game of 2022 - Toronto Marlies
- Dallas Stars Recall Dellandrea, Damiani and Gardner from Texas - Texas Stars
- Columbus Blue Jackets Add Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to Taxi Squad - Cleveland Monsters
- Henderson Beats Ontario, 4-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Avoid Shutout in Final Game of 2021 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Host Senators in First Game of 2022
- Marlies Return to Action vs. Belleville
- Ticketing Update Ã¢ÂÂ Marlies vs. Senators December 26th
- Toronto Marlies Game vs. Providence on December 28th Postponed
- Toronto Marlies Game vs. Belleville on December 26th Postponed