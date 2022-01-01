Marlies Host Senators in First Game of 2022

The Toronto Marlies host the Belleville Senators on Saturday for the second of three straight games against their Ontario rivals. The Marlies begin a stretch of 15 games in 31 days this month.

The two teams last met on Thursday night in Belleville when the Marlies went home with a 5-2 victory. Toronto is 6-6-1-1 against North Division opponents and 3-0-0-0 against the Belleville Senators this season. Toronto has won all three of the previous matchups this season by a score of 5-2. The Marlies will be looking to keep the momentum from Thursday going as they look for their sixth win at home this season.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include leading scorer Brett Seney. Seney has points (3-2-5) in his last four games with the Marlies. Another player to watch on the Marlies side is leading rookie scorer Alex Steeves. Steeves currently has 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 14 games with the Marlies this season. On the Belleville side, Jake Lucchini leads the team with 19 points.

Puck drops at 3:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, TSN, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

