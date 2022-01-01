Defensive Battle Goes to Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (10-16-2-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, started the 2022 calendar year with a 2-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-11-4-2) at the PPL Center on Saturday.

Michael Dal Colle scored a late equalizer in the third period to force overtime against Lehigh Valley's Garrett Metcalf, but the Phantoms goaltender made 25 saves to win his AHL debut.

The Phantoms scored first in the second period when Garret Wilson scored his eighth goal of the season off an assist from Logan Day. The Phantoms lead through the intermission 1-0. Chris Terry had the Islanders best chance to tie the game in the second period when his shot hit the post during a power play.

Dal Colle gave the Islanders life at 11:56 of the third period when he collected the Islanders only goal to knot the score at 1-1. Durandeau slotted a pass to Koivula who found Michael Dal Colle crashing the net for the chip in.

Clendenings' game-winner came in overtime when he powered a shot past Skarek on a 3-on-1. The goal came only :43 into overtime and was Clending's 5th goal of the season.

The Islanders finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Skarek (7-8-3) made 24 saves in his fourth start in five games.

Next Time Out: The Islanders stay on the road this Sunday, Jan. 2nd against the Hershey Bears at the Giant Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.

