Wolf Pack Complete Three Transactions

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced earlier on Saturday that the club has released defenseman Blake Thompson and goaltender Brandon Kasel from their professional tryouts. In addition, the New York Rangers (NHL) announced earlier today that the club has assigned goaltender Adam Húska to the Wolf Pack.

Both Thompson and Kasel have been returned to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

Thompson signed a PTO with the Wolf Pack on December 31st, playing his first AHL game later that day. A veteran of 191 career ECHL games, Thompson has scored ten points (3 g, 7 a) in 20 games with the Thunder this season.

Kasel, signed to a PTO by the Wolf Pack on December 28th, did not appear in a game with the Wolf Pack. He is 2-0-0 this season with the Thunder.

Húska, the 184th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in eight games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 2-4-2 with a .922 save percentage and 2.26 goals against average. Húska, recalled to the taxi squad on December 28th, made his NHL debut on December 8th for the Rangers against the Colorado Avalanche.

