American Hockey League Postpones Laval Games Through January 8
January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Laval Rocket, the Rocket's games vs. Springfield on Wednesday, Jan. 5 (AHL Game #458) and vs. Toronto on Friday, Jan. 7 (AHL Game #465) and Saturday, Jan. 8 (AHL Game #480) have been postponed.
The Rocket organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
