Reign Announce Roster Moves

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Los Angeles has assigned forward Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to Ontario. Additionally, the Kings have recalled forward Nikolai Prokhorkin from the Reign.

The 21-year-old Grundstrom (born Dec. 1, 1997) is a 6-0, 201-pound native of Umea, Sweden who has appeared in one game so far this year with the Kings, recording an assist (0-1=1). Grundstrom has amassed seven points (5-2=7) in 16 career games played with Los Angeles, in addition to 10 points (3-7=10) from 13 games played during the 2018-19 season with Ontario.

The 18-year-old Bjornfot (born April 6, 2001) was selected by the Kings in the first-round (22nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. The Upplands Vasby, Sweden native made his NHL debut earlier this season and became the fifth youngest player in Kings franchise history to appear in a game for the Kings. Bjornfot appeared in three games in total with Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old Prokhorkin (born Sept. 17, 1993) is a 6-3, 190-pound native of Chelyabinsk, Russia who has appeared in four games this season with Ontario, posting two points (0-2=2) and two penalty minutes.

The Ontario Reign are underway in the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

