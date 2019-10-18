Bears Use Big Second to Beat Sens

The Hershey Bears used a four-goal second period to pace themselves to a 5-1 win over the Belleville Senators Friday night at CAA Arena.

Jordan Murray scored for the Sens while Marcus Hogberg made 26 saves. Pheonix Copley turned away 31 shots for Hershey while Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Mike Sgarbossa, Liam O'Brien, Beck Malenstyn and Steve Whitney scored.

After failing to convert on an early power play opportunity, the Sens struck moments after at 3:56 of the first as Murray wired his first of the season on a one-timer from the slot after Alex Formenton had teed him up with a lovely drop pass.

The Bears tied the game at 10:37 through Jonsson-Fjallby's third of the year as on a broken two-on-one for Hershey, the puck found the Bears forward wide open in the slot after a pass out of the corner by Brian Pinho and his shot beat Hogberg after hitting the skate of Andreas Englund.

Hershey grabbed a 2-1 lead at 6:17 of the second frame as with a lot of traffic out front Sgarbossa got a tip on Christian Djoos' point shot to bag his fourth of the year. The Senators nearly found an equalizer as off of Drake Batherson's drop pass, Filip Chlapik clanged the right post as the Czech forward came close to his first of the year.

The visitors pushed its lead to 3-1 through O'Brien as Phillippe Maillet stole the puck from Vitaly Abramov before laying the puck for O'Brien who wired his second of the season at 14:43. It was 4-1, and then quickly 5-1, as the Bears had goals from Malenstyn and Whitney in a 15-second span to give them a commanding lead after 40.

It was a scoreless third period as the Sens put 11 shots on goal but couldn't find a way past Copley while Joseph LaBate and Conner Hobbs dropped the gloves inside the final 90 seconds.

Sens d-man Jack Dougherty played in his 200th AHL game.

The Senators are back at it Saturday as Providence makes its only visit to CAA Arena this season as part of Women's Hockey Day. Tickets are available.

