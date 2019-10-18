Admirals Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss

Milwaukee, WI - Troy Grosenick made 26 saves, many in impressive fashion, to help the Admirals earn a point in a 3-2 shoot-out loss to the Colorado Eagles on Friday night at Panther Arena.

Freddy Gaudreau and Colin Blackwell scored the goals for Milwaukee, who has now earned points in three straight games (2-0-0-1).

For the first time this season it was the Ads opponent who picked up the first goal of the game with Colorado's Jayson Megna scoring a shorthanded tally at the 10:11 mark of the second period.

It would take a while, but Gaudreau eventually tied it for the Admirals with his first goal for the club since April of 2018. Playing in his first game of the season, Gaudreau took a pass from Colin Blackwell on the right dot and charged toward the net. Just before he reached the crease he sent a quick little shot beat Eagles' goalie Adam Werner five-hole.

Colorado retook the lead mid-way through the third period when Sheldon Dries deflected the shot of Kevin Connauton over the shoulder of Grosenick for a 3-2 advantage.

Blackwell leveled the score less than three minutes later with a booming slapshot from the right point. It was his first goal of the season as Gaudreau and Alex Carrier assisted on the tally.

The score would remain that way through the rest of the third period as well as overtime, necessitating a shoot-out.

In the shoot-out the Eagles Michael Joly and AJ Greer both were successful in their attempts, while Gaudreau and Tommy Novak were stopped by Werner to give the Eagles the victory.

The Admirals and Eagles get back at it tomorrow night at 6 pm at Panther Arena in the first Pet Supplies Plus Dog Day where fans can bring their dogs for just $5.

Fans (and dogs) can purchase tickets for the game at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 on Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.

