Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bears, October 18

The set-up

The Belleville Senators' five-game homestand rolls on tonight as they welcome the Hershey Bears to town for the first and only time this season.

The Senators (1-2-0-0) are coming off of its first win of the season last time out as they beat Binghamton in overtime. It's still early days on 2019-20 but the Senators sit in eighth place in the North Division but have also played the fewest games in the division. Belleville will be looking for more out of their power play as they are still scoreless on the man advantage in 11 opportunities.

Hershey is (2-2-1-0) early on this season and sit third in the Atlantic Division. The Bears' 16 goals this season are tied for most in the AHL but they've given up 14 goals, the third most in the Eastern Conference.

Roster notes

Defenceman Hubert Labrie, was who suspended for two games last weekend, is available again for Troy Mann.

Vitaly Abramov is back with Belleville while Nick Paul and Jordan Szwarz remain with Ottawa after some roster shuffling by the Senators earlier this week.

No official word but expect Marcus Hogberg to start in goal for the Senators.

Previous history

In four previous match-ups, the Sens are 1-2-0-1 against Hershey. In their previous two visits to Belleville, Hershey have won both contests. Of course, the first win in Sens history came in Hershey back in their inaugural season.

Who to watch

Sens forward Drake Batherson had the overtime winner against the Devils last Saturday to go along with four assists for a five-point night. Batherson's 67 career points with Belleville are the third most in Senators history.

Erik Burgdoerfer, who captained the Senators last season, makes his return to Belleville after signing with the Bears in the offseason. Burgdoerfer played 130 games for the Sens, the second most in team history. He has two assists in five games this season.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

