Bears Erupt for Five, Top Sens 5-1

(Belleville, ON) - The Hershey Bears exploded for four goals in the 2nd period, including three within 66 seconds to beat the Belleville Senators, 5-1, on Friday night at CAA Arena. The win improved Hershey's record to 3-2-0-1 on the season, and 2-1-0-0 away from Giant Center.

The Senators struck first only 3:56 into the opening period before the Bears rattled off five unanswered goals. On a drop pass from Alex Formenton, Jordan Murray beat Bears goaltender Pheonix Copley along the glove side for Belleville's only goal.

At 10:36, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby brought the Bears even with his third goal of the Canadian road trip. After a 2-on-1 rush recycled into a 3-on-2, Jonsson-Fjallby trailed the play and buried a centering pass from Brian Pinho to tie the game before first intermissions.

Into the 2nd period, Mike Sgarbossa scored the eventual game-winning goal on a net front redirection. At 6:17, Sgarbossa battled at the net front and tipped a Christian Djoos shot for his fourth goal of the season. Later in the period, the Chocolate and White tallied three times in a span of 1:06 to blow the game out of reach for the Senators.

First, Philippe Maillet forced a turnover in the offensive zone, and put the puck on a platter for Liam O'Brien at the 14:43 mark. Next, Beck Malenstyn finished a rush up ice after a stretch pass from Djoos at 15:34, and blasted a shot past Sens goaltender Marcus Hogberg. Only 15 seconds later, Steve Whitney completed the timely burst of goals after finishing a wraparound pass from Sgarbossa for his first goal of 2019-20.

Copley stood tall in goal, denying 31 of 32 Belleville shots to record the win. Final shots on goal were 32-31 Senators. Bears special teams finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Hershey Bears return to action tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 19 to conclude their three-game Canadian road swing. The Bears will visit Laval for a 7 PM meeting against the Rocket at Place Bell. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

