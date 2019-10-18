Amerks Announce Roster Moves
October 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) ... The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forward Curtis Lazar to the Rochester Americans while Amerks General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has assigned goaltender Michael Houser to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2019
- Griffins Host Three Home Games Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Announce Roster Moves - Rochester Americans
- Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Heat Start Road Swing at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 18 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Flyers Loan Connor Bunnaman to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Reassign Nelson Nogier to Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Travis Boyd and Martin Fehervary from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bears, October 18 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.