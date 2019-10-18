Monsters Begin Weekend with 4-3 Shootout Win over Amerks
October 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 4-3 in their first shootout of the season Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 3-2-0-0 and are currently tied for third place in the AHL's North Division standings with six points.
Following a scoreless first period, Cleveland and Rochester combined for five goals in the middle frame. Stefan Matteau opened the scoring, but Amerks' Dalton Smith responded 25 seconds later to tie the game. Kevin Stenlund gained the lead back for Cleveland, but Jean-Sebastien Dea and Scott Wilson scored for Rochester to take the 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.
Matteau scored his second goal of the night in the third period on the power play to tie the game 3-3 and forced overtime. Following a battle of the goalies in overtime, the game moved to a shootout in which Nathan Gerbe scored the lone goal to help secure the Monsters 4-3 win. Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks had 28 saves to earn the win while Rochester's Andrew Hammond stopped 16 shots in the shootout loss.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 1 0 1 4
ROC 0 3 0 0 0 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 20 1/5 6/6 19 min / 8 inf
ROC 31 0/6 4/5 27 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks W 28 3 2-1-0
ROC Hammond L 16 3 3-0-1
Cleveland Record: 3-2-0-0, T-3rd North Division
Rochester Record: 3-1-0-1, 2nd North Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS *
Next Game:
The Monsters continue their road trip tomorrow evening with a 4:00 p.m. faceoff against the Toronto Marlies. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters vs. the Rochester Americans
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2019
- Rockford's Fast Start Stops Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- P-Bruins Fall to Laval Rocket, 3-2 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Crush Checkers to Stay Undefeated - Utica Comets
- Dries Registers 'Gordie Howe Hat Trick' in Eagles 3-2 Shootout Win - Colorado Eagles
- Andreoff and Frost Record 3-Point Nights in 4-1 Victory - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Use Big Second to Beat Sens - Belleville Senators
- Bears Erupt for Five, Top Sens 5-1 - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Begin Weekend with 4-3 Shootout Win over Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Penalty Kill Stumbles in 4-1 Loss to Phantoms - Binghamton Devils
- Checkers Lose to Comets 8-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Driedger, T-Birds Edged out by Wolf Pack, 1-0 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- San Diego Gulls Name Sam Carrick Team Captain - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with RPM Raceway for 2019-20 Season - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Host Three Home Games Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Announce Roster Moves - Rochester Americans
- Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Heat Start Road Swing at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 18 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Flyers Loan Connor Bunnaman to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Reassign Nelson Nogier to Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Travis Boyd and Martin Fehervary from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bears, October 18 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.