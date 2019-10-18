Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 PM

October 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Belleville, ON) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears visit the Belleville Senators for the first of two meetings this season. The Bears swept their brief, two-game set with the Senators in 2018-19, and are 3-1-0-0 all-time versus Belleville since the franchise relocated from Binghamton, New York.

Hershey Bears (2-2-1-0) at Belleville Senators (1-2-0-0)

October 18, 2019 | 7 PM | Game #6 | CAA Arena

Referees: Dan Kelly (45), Tyson Stewart (85)

Linesmen: Tyson Baker (88), Dustin McCrank (81)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Matt Trust on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears kicked off their three-game Canadian road trip on Wednesday night with a 4-3 loss at the hands of the Toronto Marlies. Three times the Bears cut a two-goal deficit into one, but were unable to find the equalizer. Liam O'Brien scored on a 2-on-1 rush for his first goal of the season late in the first period, and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby added goals in the second and third frame. The Belleville Senators were last in action on Saturday, Oct. 12 when they scored a 5-4 overtime victory over the Binghamton Devils. The Sens erased a 2-0 deficit after 20 minutes, and received two goals from Logan Brown, accompanied by goals in regulation from Jack Dougherty and Nick Paul. Drake Batherson scored the overtime winner at 4:32 of sudden-death to lift Belleville to two points.

A DEUCE FOR AXEL:

Bears forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby is fresh off the best game of his American Hockey League career on Wednesday night in Toronto. Jonsson-Fjallby scored twice against the Marlies for his first career multi-point and multi-goal game. The 21-year-old Stockholm, Sweden native now has five points (four goals, one assist) in 21 AHL games dating back to last season. Prior to Wednesday night, Jonsson-Fjallby's last goal in a Bears sweater came on Nov. 2, 2018 in Rochester against the Americans.

THE MANN LEADING BELLEVILLE:

A meeting between the Bears and Senators means a reunion with former Bears Head Coach, Troy Mann. Returning for his second season at the helm in Belleville, Mann led the Senators to a 37-31-3-5 record in 2018-19, finishing 5th in the North Division. Mann spent four seasons as the Bears bench boss and compiled a 162-102-22-18 record, helping Hershey to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals. The Campbellton, New Brunswick native was named the 25th Head Coach in franchise history in July 2014 and sits sixth all-time in Hershey coaching wins.

WELCOME BACK, BURGY:

Making his Belleville homecoming tonight is Bears blue liner Erik Burgdoerfer. The RPI product spent two seasons with the Senators dating back to 2017-18, and most recently captained Belleville under the direction of Troy Mann in 2018-19. Last season, Burgdoerfer appeared in 64 games with the Sens and totaled 18 points (five goals, 13 assists). Additionally, the 30-year-old skated in four games with the Ottawa Senators in 2018-19, and two more the prior season.

LABRIE ON THE BLUE LINE:

On the opposite side, former Bears defenseman Hubert Labrie will lineup for the Belleville Senators. Labrie appeared in 105 games with the Bears from 2016-2018 and posted 18 points (four goals, 14 assists). The AHL journeyman enters tonight with 412 career AHL games and has tallied 63 points (12 goals, 51 assists). In addition to Hershey and Belleville, the blue liner has spent time with the Texas Stars, Springfield Falcons, San Antonio Rampage, Chicago Wolves, Hartford Wolf Pack, and Syracuse Crunch.

