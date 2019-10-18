Flyers Loan Connor Bunnaman to Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned forward Connor Bunnaman to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Bunnaman, 21, made the Philadelphia Flyers out of training camp and made his NHL debut on October 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks in Prague. He played in four games for the Flyers. During his rookie season in 2018-19, Bunnaman scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists for 32 points in 62 games. He ranked second on the team in goals and led all Phantoms rookies in scoring.

A native of Guelph, Ontario, Bunnaman was drafted in the fourth round (#109) over 2016 NHL draft by the Flyers after playing four seasons in the OHL for the Kitchener Rangers. He served as the Rangers captain in 2017-18 and totaled 155 points on 90 goals and 65 assists in 265 career games for Kitchener.

