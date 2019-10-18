Syracuse Crunch Partner with RPM Raceway for 2019-20 Season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch and RPM Raceway have partnered for the 2019-20 season. RPM Raceway is now the "Official Karting and Entertainment Center" of the Syracuse Crunch.

RPM Raceway will present the RPM Raceway Race to the Finish during the final five minutes of all Crunch games. Additionally, RPM Raceway will give a special offer to all Crunch season ticket holders and is the presenting sponsor of the team's Birthday Package in which each child will receive a special surprise, a race or half-price race at RPM Raceway Destiny.

"Our organization is delighted to have such a dynamic, exciting partner as RPM Raceway join the Crunch family," Crunch owner Howard Dolgon said. "I'm sure that our fans and all of our corporate partners will have the opportunity to participate in our core promotions and enjoy all that RPM Raceway has to offer."

The RPM Raceway team will also host on-site activations with staff and its beloved mascot, Ryder. Fans should keep an eye out for in-arena giveaways along with ongoing deals and offers to all fans through email blasts and social media posts. Crunch fans can also find players and front office staff making appearances at RPM Raceway Destiny events throughout the season.

"We're extremely excited for this partnership and to support our local team, the Syracuse Crunch, as they hit the ice this upcoming season," said Karen Davis-Farage, president and co-owner of RPM Raceway. "The rush of hockey is very similar to what go-karting has to offer and we are excited share this with Syracuse Crunch fans! Throughout this partnership, from the Crunch Cup to the RPM Raceway Race to Finish, there is something for everyone to enjoy."

As part of the partnership, the Crunch will host the Crunch Cup go-kart racing event at the RPM Raceway location in Destiny USA throughout the season. The Crunch Cup will feature Crunch players facing off in five preliminary races on RPM Raceway's European-style tracks and one final race to crown a champion. Additional information for fans about participating in the Crunch Cup as members of the players' pit crews will be announced at a later date.

"Syracuse Crunch fans will see RPM Raceway throughout the War Memorial Arena, everywhere from the stairs to the player's benches to the ice and more," said Eyal Farage, Chief Executive Officer and co-owner of RPM Raceway. "They'll also see RPM Raceway on the digital scoreboard and ribbon boards as well as on the ice. It was an incredible experience to help paint the on-ice logo and the perfect kick-off to our partnership."

RPM Raceway Looking for an experience full of excitement and thrill? RPM Raceway is America's premiere indoor electric indoor karting destination that offers an authentic, exhilarating and memorable experience that stretches beyond the norm. Whether you're looking for family fun, a quick thrill with friends, or even a unique company retreat, RPM Raceway offers top-to-bottom entertainment that ensures guests of all ages leave feeling like a champion. Come to any one of our 6 locations, hop in one of our high-speed electric karts, put the petal to the metal, and experience what true speed feels like. Our European inspired tracks offer head-to-head matchups, group races and the authentic exhilaration of true competition while reaching speeds of up to 45+ MPH. Our offerings must be experienced in person to be believed, so plan your visit today!

