San Diego Gulls Name Sam Carrick Team Captain

October 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has named center Sam Carrick team captain.

"Sam exemplifies exactly what you're looking for in a player," said Gulls head coach Kevin Dineen. "He's dedicated, he's very sincere and he has a strong voice in the locker room. Unanimously, he was the right choice to wear the 'C' for our team."

Carrick, 27 (2/4/92), who is entering his fourth AHL season with San Diego, will become the third captain in Gulls history after serving the past two seasons as an alternate captain. Carrick has earned 100-142=242 points in 395 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Gulls, Rockford IceHogs and Toronto Marlies. He has also earned 1-2=3 points in 25 career NHL games, appearing in six games with Anaheim in the 2018-19 season and earning his first point (assist) with the Ducks Mar. 30 at Edmonton.

"Being named captain is a huge honor," said Carrick. "We are a team, and everyone needs to be a leader, not just those who wear a letter on their sweater. It is a privilege to play for San Diego and in front of our fans, and we don't take the impact we are able to have on the community for granted. I'm excited for the future of the organization and this is a responsibility I don't take lightly."

Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and Anaheim's seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Carrick has earned one assist in three games this season, while he led the Gulls in points (32-29=61), goals, power-play goals (11) and shorthanded goals (3), and ranked second in assists (29) during the 2018-19 season.

Selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick ranked tied for fourth among AHL leaders in goals in 2018-19 and set a Gulls single-season record in points, goals and shorthanded goals, while matching the club mark for power-play goals. Carrick helped lead San Diego to the Western Conference Finals, earning 7-7=14 points in 16 Calder Cup Playoff games, co-leading San Diego in goals and ranking second in scoring.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.