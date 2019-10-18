Penalty Kill Stumbles in 4-1 Loss to Phantoms

ALLENTOWN - Three first-period power-play goals for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms doomed the Binghamton Devils in a 4-1 loss inside PPL Center on Friday night.

Lehigh Valley scored three power-play goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead into the intermission. Mikhail Vorobyev deflected in a shot from the right side just 4:35 into the game to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead. Assists on Vorobyev's second of the year were credited to German Rubtsov and Phil Myers.

The Phantoms power play came through again at 14:19 of the opening frame as Joel Farabee touched in an Andy Andreoff feed for the two-goal lead. Andreoff and Morgan Frost were given the helpers on Farabee's third of the year.



Andreoff got in on the scoring as well as to give the Phantoms the three-goal lead with just 2:16 left in the first. Frost and Cal O'Reilly had the assists and Lehigh Valley had a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play, along with a 7-6 shot advantage.

After no scoring in the second, Andreoff gave the Phantoms a 4-0 lead at 14:12 of the final frame with assists from Tyler Wotherspoon and Frost. The goal was Andreoff's second of the night and of the season.

Binghamton ended the shutout bid and converted on a five-on-three power-play goal. Ben Street hammered home a shot that beat goaltender Alex Lyon on his right side. The goal was Street's second of the year with the assists going to Joe Morrow and Brett Seney. Street's power-play goal came with just 41 second left in regulation.

Senn stopped 21 of 25 in the loss while Lyon denied 24 of 25 in the win.

