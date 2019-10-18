Dries Registers 'Gordie Howe Hat Trick' in Eagles 3-2 Shootout Win

October 18, 2019





MILWAUKEE, WI. - Colorado Eagles forward Sheldon Dries notched a goal, an assist and a fight to earn a "Gordie Howe Hat Trick," as the Eagles defeated the Milwaukee Admirals, 3-2 in a shootout on Friday. Colorado forwards Michael Joly and A.J. Greer both lit the lamp in the shootout, while goaltender Adam Werner made 28 saves on 30 shots and stopped both shooters he faced in the shootout to claim the win in net.

A shorthanded situation would lead to the game's first goal, as Dries would apply a tenacious forecheck on the penalty kill to create a turnover and set up forward Jayson Megna to beat Admirals goalie Troy Grosenick in the slot. The goal would put Colorado on top of Milwaukee, 1-0 at the 10:11 mark of the first period. The Admirals would outshoot the Eagles, 12-8 in the opening 20 minutes, but Colorado would carry their 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Milwaukee would earn its fourth power play of the contest midway through the second period and the Admirals would take advantage when forward Frederick Gaudreau fired a shot from the side of the crease that bounced off the leg pad of Werner and into the back of the net. The goal would level the score at 1-1 with 7:39 remaining in the middle frame, as the two teams would skate to the second intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

The Eagles would jump back on top at the 10:19 mark of the third period when defenseman Kevin Connauton fired a wrister from the left point that would be tipped by Dries and weave past Grosenick to give Colorado the 2-1 advantage.

The lead would be short-lived, as just minutes later Milwaukee forward Colin Blackwell would find the back of the net with a one-timer from the top of the right-wing circle to knot the score at 2-2 with 6:53 left in regulation.

With 60 minutes unable to determine a winner, the two teams headed to sudden-death overtime. The Admirals would outshoot Colorado, 3-1 in the extra session but neither goaltender would give ground and the contest would head to a shootout. Werner slammed the door on both Gaudreau and forward Thomas Novak, while Joly and Greer both made good on their attempts to secure the Eagles 3-2 win.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-6 on the power play, while Milwaukee went 1-for-4 on the man-advantage. The Admirals outshot Colorado, 30-29 on the evening.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles close out their three-game road trip with a meeting against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, October 19th at 5:00pm MT.

