Capitals Recall Travis Boyd and Martin Fehervary from Hershey

October 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that forward Travis Boyd and defenseman Martin Fehervary have been recalled from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Boyd, 26, skated in three games with the Bears, posting six points (four goals, two assists). He was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 13 after collecting a pair of three-point games in wins over Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Boyd scored on his first four shots of the season, and tallied the game-winning goal in overtime in Hershey's first win of the season on Oct. 12 at Lehigh Valley.

Boyd has skated in 220 career games with the Chocolate and White, posting 172 points (57 goals, 115 assists). The Hopkins, Minnesota native was Hershey's Team MVP in both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns and earned an AHL All-Star nod in 2017. He collected 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 53 games last year with Washington. He also appeared in one playoff game with the Capitals in 2018 en route to Washington's run to a Stanley Cup title.

Fehervary, 20, opened the season with Washington, making his NHL debut for the Capitals on Oct. 2, playing 13:34 and registering two penalty minutes in Washington's 3-2 overtime win at St. Louis. Only 19 at the time, Fehervary became just the 10th defenseman in Capitals team history to make his debut as a teenager. He skated in three games for the Capitals before his assignment to Hershey on Oct. 6.

The native of Bratislava, Slovakia skated in three games with Hershey, making his AHL debut on Oct. 12 at Lehigh Valley, and scoring his first AHL goal the next evening versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Bears return to action tonight versus the Belleville Senators at CAA Arena. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.