Andreoff and Frost Record 3-Point Nights in 4-1 Victory

October 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2-1-1-0) saw both Andy Andreoff (2 goals, 1 assist) and Morgan Frost (3 assists) collect three points in a 4-1 win over the Binghamton Devils (1-3-1-0) on Friday night. Goalie Alex Lyon collected his second win of the season stopping 24 of 25 shots while Joel Farabee collected his third goal in three games. Mikhail Vorobyev also found the back of the net for his second goal of the 2019-20 season in the victory. The game also marked the return of former Phantom Chris Conner to PPL Center while first-year Phantom Kurtis Gabriel faced his old team in the Devils.

Joel Farabee (left) and Andy Andreoff (right) of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. the Binghamton Devils

Third-year Phantom Mikhail Vorobyev opened up the scoring just 4:35 into the game while the Phantoms were on the power play. German Rubstov earned the primary assist on the play with a tape-to-tape pass to Vorobyev who deflected the puck past Binghamton goalie Giles Senn to give the Phantoms the early lead. The goal is Vorobyev's second of the season while the assist marked the fourth of Rubstov's season, leading the team in the category. The goal also marked the third time in four games this season that the Phantoms have scored the opening goal.

A little less than 10 minutes later, the Phantoms once again were able to strike on the power play, when Joel Farabee notched his third goal of the season. The goal was set up perfectly when Andy Andreoff was able to find a driving Farabee in front of the net to give the Phantoms a two-goal lead. Rookie forward, Morgan Frost was also able to collect his first professional career point on the goal, picking up a secondary assist.

The Phantoms power play would continue to shine in the first period when Andy Andreoff made it three-for-three on first period power plays when he found the back of the net off a Morgan Frost pass from the right circle to give the Phantoms a 3-0 goal lead going into intermission. The goal and assist in the first period was Andreoff's first points with the Phantoms after scoring 26 goals and 29 assists with the Syracuse Crunch last season.

Towards the end of the first period, Phantoms fans warmly welcomed Chris Conner back to PPL Center. Conner spent the last four seasons with the Phantoms, playing in 265 games with the organization, the most in Lehigh Valley history. In his time with the Phantoms, he was able to collect 71 goals and 128 assists for a total of 199 points.

After an eventful first period of action, the second period was rather quiet, with the two teams exchanging 10 shots in the period. The Phantoms defense was strong in the first 40-minutes of action, giving up just 13 shots in total and just five shots in the second period.

Lehigh Valley would find the back of the net for the fourth time late in the third period when Andy Andreoff scored his second goal of the evening and his third point of the game off a redirection. Phantoms defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon got the primary assist on the goal, his first point of the season. Morgan Frost also earned his third assist of the evening.

The Devils would get on the board in the final minute of the third period when forward Ben Street was able to squeak the puck past the side of Lyon to cut the Phantoms lead to 4-1. The goal would be the only blemish on Lyon's stat sheet for the evening as he made 24 saves on 25 shots. It was his second-straight winning effort after earning a victory last weekend against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

3 Star:

1 - Andy Andreoff ( 1 G, 2 A)

2 - Morgan Frost ( 3 A)

3 - Alex Lyon (24 saves on 25 shots)

1st Period:

LV - (4:35) Mikhail Vorobyev (2) (Rubstov)

LV - (14:19) Joel Farabee (3) (Andreoff, Frost)

LV - (17:44) Andy Andreoff (1) (Frost, O'Reilly)

2nd Period:

None

3rd Period:

LV - (14:12) Andy Andreoff (2) (Wotherspoon, Frost)

BNG - (19:19) Ben Street (2) (Morrow, Seney)

Next time out: The Phantoms finish their PPL Center homestand on Saturday evening when they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. Get tickets to the game HERE.

