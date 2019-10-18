P-Bruins Fall to Laval Rocket, 3-2
October 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
LAVAL, QC. - The Providence Bruins comeback attempt fell just short on Friday night as they fell to the Laval Rocket, 3-2.
Ryan Fitzgerald, Trent Frederic and Alex Petrovic each recorded two points for the Bruins while Max Lagace made 27 saves on 30 shots. Providence outshot Laval 34-30.
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 1 1 0 2
LAVAL 2 0 1 3
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
-We started with poor execution and ended it with poor execution. Clearly we have some work to do.
-I thought that they did exactly what they wanted to do. They got in on the forecheck. They got in front of the net. We did not defend well enough and we did not manage the puck well enough to get into their end and do what we wanted to do. We'll be looking for an improvement tomorrow night.
-It was a tight game. I think one thing for us is just minimizing the little errors. Those are games that we would like to come out on top, but we'll learn from it and build on it. We'll be ready and prepared tomorrow. It's just like every other game - you've got to show up and work your tail off.
RYAN FITZGERALD - ONE GOAL, ONE ASSIST
- With a goal and an assist tonight, Petrovic has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in his last two games. He also led all skaters with seven shots on goal.
- Providence went 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.
- Fitzgerald, Frederic and Petrovic each recorded their first multi-point games of the season.
- Paul Carey recorded a game-high five shots on goal.
STATS
- The Bruins will travel to Belleville, Ontario to take on the Belleville Senators on Saturday, October 19 at CAA Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
