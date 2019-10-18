Heat Start Road Swing at San Diego

October 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Friday, October 18, 2019

Arena: Pechanga Arena San Diego | San Diego, California

Date: Friday, Oct. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Fans in the Stockton area can also listen to tonight's action on Fox Sports Radio 1280 AM. The game is also the AHLTV Game of the Week, streamable on Facebook.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat look to bounce back from the team's first loss of the 2019-20 season, a 6-2 setback against Bakersfield Tuesday night. The top team in the Pacific Division will face off against the San Diego Gulls for the second time on the young campaign, the Heat winning the teams' previous contest by a 5-3 final score at Stockton Arena on Saturday.

Tonight's game is the first of a two-game road swing through the Golden State, taking on the Gulls Friday before a rematch with Bakersfield on Saturday.

ON FIRE AGAINST THE GULLS

Stockton has dominated the San Diego Gulls, owning the all-time series 24-12-0-3. The Heat, which went 5-3 over the Gulls in the 2018-19 season, boast an all-time mark of 10-7-0-2 at Pechanga Arena.

POTENT PENALTY KILL

The Heat rank eighth in the AHL with a 91.7-percent success rate on the penalty kill in road games, allowing just one goal on 12 shorthanded attempts. Stockton also scored a shorthanded goal in one of its two road contests thus far this season, meaning the club has played to a stalemate while down a man away from Stockton Arena.

FIRST IS THE WORST, SECOND IS THE BEST

The Heat have dominated the second period so far this year, owning a 6-0 score differential through four games during the second 20 minutes. The Heat's worst period is the first, in which the team is a minus-two on the young campaign. San Diego's worst period thus far this year is also the first, the Gulls being outscored 6-1 through three games.

OFFENSIVE EDGE

Stockton has filled the net with 16 goals in four games, a 4.00 goals-per-game average for third in the AHL. On the flip side, San Diego is tied for 30th with just 1.67. The Gulls also have the highest goals-against per game in the league, tied with Colorado and Chicago at 4.00 while Stockton has conceded an average of 3.25 per contest.

FIN FINDING FINISHES

Eetu Tuulola has lit the lamp in back-to-back games, registering the game-winner in Stockton's earlier meeting with San Diego and scoring in the Heat's setback against Bakersfield. The rookie has three points in Stockton's last two games (2g,1a) and is two points off the league lead in scoring among rookies.

