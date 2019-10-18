Rockford's Fast Start Stops Wolves
October 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Rockford IceHogs scored three times in the first period and held on for a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves in Illinois Lottery Cup action Friday night at the Rockford MetroCentre.
http://bit.ly/WolvesOCT18
Defenseman Jaycob Megna and center Gage Quinney scored for the Wolves (1-3-0-0), who outshot the IceHogs by a 27-16 margin in the final two periods after Rockford controlled the opening frame.
Rockford (1-3-0-0) built a 3-0 lead in the first period as Dylan Sikura tipped a shot at 5:28, John Quenneville knocked in a short-handed goal at 12:48 and Anton Wedin gathered a loose puck in the right faceoff circle and wired it home at 18:23.
The Wolves dug into Rockford's lead in the second period on Megna's first goal in a Chicago sweater at 5:03. Lucas Elvenes collected a pass in the slot, carried it into the corner to lure the defense and then fed Megna at the top of the left circle for a quick shot into an open net.
Quinney pulled the Wolves within 3-2 with 7:52 to go when he flew toward the post and buried Curtis McKenzie's feed from the goal line.
Wolves goaltender Garret Sparks (1-2-0) posted 30 saves while Rockford's Collin Delia (1-2-0) stopped 29 shots.
The Wolves host the IceHogs at 7 p.m. Saturday on Pride Night at Allstate Arena. To get the best tickets for this Illinois Lottery Cup clash, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
