Rampage Top Wild for Ninth Straight Home Win

January 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - Jared Coreau made 32 saves on Friday night, back-stopping the San Antonio Rampage (19-18-1) to a 3-1 victory over the Iowa Wild (20-11-7) in front of 6,401 fans at the AT&T Center for San Antonio's ninth consecutive home victory.

The win extended San Antonio's franchise record home-winning streak, also serving as the 13th win in the last 14 games at the AT&T Center for the Rampage and their tenth win in the last 13 games overall. The Rampage moved above the .500 mark for the first time since the morning of Oct. 9, when they were 1-0-0.

Coreau stopped all 22 shots he faced over the final two periods and denied the Wild over 47 seconds over 5-on-3 penalty kill time in the first period.

The Wild struck first at 9:48 of the first period with Gerald Mayhew's tenth goal of the season. Matt Read carried the puck into the Rampage zone on the left wing and feathered a backhand feed to the front of the net, where Mayhew made it 1-0.

The Rampage responded just 29 seconds later, when Joey LaLeggia carried the puck over the Iowa line and dished off to Conner Bleackley in the right circle. Bleackley drove to the net and beat Wild goaltender Andrew Hammond under the crossbar for his fifth goal of the season.

Bleackley has four goals in his last seven contests.

San Antonio grabbed its first lead at 6:24 of the second period. Defenseman Niko Mikkola chipped a puck past the Wild defense to spring Trevor Smith and Jordan Kyrou on a 2-on-1. Smith set up Kyrou in front for his 11th goal of the season to make it 2-1 Rampage. Kyrou has ten goals and 21 points in his last 15 games.

With his assist, Smith moved within two points of 500 for his professional career (ECHL, AHL, NHL, and Europe).

At 7:35 of the third, Jordan Nolan extended the Rampage lead with a redirection past Hammond for his eighth of the year. Chris Butler's shot from the left point was partially blocked, sending the puck fluttering towards the net. Off to the side of the post, Nolan swung at the puck and batted it out of mid-air and over the goal line for a 3-1 Rampage lead.

The Rampage are 4-0-0 against the Western Conference-leading Wild, with all four victories at the AT&T Center. The Wild have lost three straight games in regulation for the first time this season.

For the second straight game, San Antonio won after surrendering the first goal to improve their record to 6-13-1 when trailing first. Prior to Wednesday, the Wild had only lost in regulation three times all season when scoring the game's first goal.

The Rampage homestand continues on Saturday night when they welcome the Rockford IceHogs to the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Bleackley (5); Kyrou (11); Nolan (8)

Jared Coreau: 32 saves on 33 shots

Power Play: 0-for-4

Penalty Kill: 5-for-5

THREE STARS:

Jared Coreau - SA

Jordan Kyrou - SA

Jakub Jerabek - SA

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.