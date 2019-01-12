Late Ontario Goal Drops San Jose

January 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (21-8-1-3) welcomed the Ontario Reign (11-17-3-2) (Los Angeles Kings) to SAP Center at San Jose on Friday in the third consecutive matchup between the Pacific Division rivals. After each team scored in the second period, the Reign would tally late in the third before adding an empty-netter en-route to the 3-1 win.

The game on Friday marked Barracuda Captain John McCarthy's 500th AHL game within the Sharks organization. McCarthy is the Barracuda's leader in games played (222), points (118), goals (52), and assists (66).

The first period went by rather quietly as both teams failed to break through and entered the first intermission knotted at zero.

However, less than one minute into the second period, the Reign would light the lamp for the first time in the game. After Jake Middleton was called for tripping at the 28 second mark, Matt Moulson (10) took a pass from Matt Roy and fired the puck short-side past Josef Korenar to give the Reign a 1-0 lead. The Barracuda would not respond until there was 5:06 remaining in the second when they went on the power-play. Rourke Chartier (3) made the most of his reassignment earlier in the day from the Sharks as he would carry the puck below the right faceoff circle before sniping a wrist shot over the shoulder of Reign goalie Cal Petersen to even the score at 1-1. The game remained tied entering the second intermission.

In the third, the first 15 minutes of the period passed without another goal, but the Barracuda possessed a majority of the chances as they looked to gain their first lead. However, as the period dwindled Korenar would come out of his net to play a puck below the goal line with 1:38 remaining in the game and Ontario captain Brett Sutter (9) would intercept the pass intended for Nick DeSimone and wrap in what would turn out to be the game winner.

The Reign would follow up with an empty-net goal by Moulson (11) to seal the game with 1:09 remaining.

The loss was San Jose's first against Ontario this season in five games.

The victory on Friday snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Reign, thanks in large part to Reign goalie Cal Petersen who made 37 saves on 38 shots.

Next up for the Barracuda is a Sunday matinee game against the Stockton Heat at 3 PM on Sunday, January 11th at SAP Center at San Jose. Upon entry to Sunday's contest the first 4,000 fans will receive a Worcester Sharks replica jersey and fans can bid on specialty team issued jersey during the game. You can follow the game live on the Sharks App, 1220 KDOW, or online on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.