Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-2

UTICA, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Utica Comets, 3-2, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The loss puts the Crunch on a season-high four-game winless streak and drops the team to 21-12-2-1 on the season. The Comets now lead the 12-game season series, 3-2.

Goaltender Eddie Pasquale made 23 saves in net for the Crunch. Ivan Kulbakov earned the win stopping 28-of-30 in net for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on four power play opportunities, but went 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Comets capitalized on a 5-on-3 advantage just 2:28 into the game. Tanner Kero threw the puck down low for Jonathan Dahlen to try and redirect in. His initial attempt was blocked, but he jammed in his own rebound. Zack MacEwen earned the secondary assist.

Utica doubled their lead with 1:08 remaining in the second period. Tom Pyatt came in on a 2-on-1 and threw a cross-slot feed for Reid Boucher to one-time. His shot was blocked, but Tanner Kero came in behind the play and chipped in the second chance.

Syracuse finally got on the board 4:01 into the final frame. Andy Andreoff flew down the right-wing side and tossed the puck towards the net. It ricocheted off a Comets defender and in. Cameron Gaunce tallied the assist.

The Comets reclaimed their two-goal lead with 2:11 remaining in the game. Brendan Gaunce tucked in a rebound with the help of Wacey Hamilton and Carter Bancks.

Cory Conacher pulled the Crunch back within one off a wrister from the right circle with 29 seconds remaining in the game with the help of Nolan Valleau and Gaunce. The goal was not enough to generate a late comeback and the team fell to the Comets.

The Crunch rematch the Comets on the road this Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Cameron Gaunce played in his 600th professional game tonight and registered his 200th AHL point tonight...Andy Andreoff recorded his 100th AHL point tonight.

