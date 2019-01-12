Newcomer Carey Nets Late Game-Winner for P-Bruins

January 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday night 4-3 in the road half of their home-and-home series. The P-Bruins got two goals from Peter Cehlarik along with goals from Trent Frederic and Paul Carey while Zane McIntyre made his 23rd start of the season in net.

Providence was awarded four power plays in the opening period, which helped them outshoot Springfield 15-2 in the frame and score the only two goals of the period. Cehlarik netted his ninth goal of the season 9:21 into the first on the man advantage, taking a perfect pass from Urho Vaakanainen at the top of the left circle and one-timing a shot at the bottom of the right circle by Chris Driedger. Frederic made it a two-goal lead on the power play with 3:15 left in the first, scoring his eighth goal of the year. On a similar play to their first goal, Gemel Smith sent the puck down low to Frederic who one-timed a shot Driedger had no chance of stopping to send Providence to the intermission up 2-0.

Cehlarik potted his second goal of the night at 12:46 after strong work from his entire line. Carey, acquired in a trade yesterday, started the play with a strong forecheck that led to a turnover. Smith gathered the puck and centered the it to Cehlarik alone backdoor. He hit the open net for his 10th goal of the season, a tally that put him atop the P-Bruins season scoring list and put his team up 3-0. Springfield cut the P-Bruin lead down on the power play at 16:28 as Matt Marcinew beat McIntyre from the slot, but Providence still brought a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Springfield rode the momentum of their late goal into the third, scoring a 5-on-3 goal 4:22 into the final period on a breakaway from Sebastian Repo. Providence held a one-goal lead much of the frame but with just 1:52 left and the goalie pulled, Dryden Hunt gathered a loose puck in a scrum and scored to tie things up 3-3. The P-Bruins responded 51 seconds later with their line of Cehlarik-Smith-Carey, giving them a lead they would not relinquish. Smith chipped the puck ahead to Cehlarik who fed a streaking Carey up the right side. The newest Bruin picked the top right corner of the net for his first goal in the "spoked P" and Providence won 4-3.

McIntyre stopped 19-22 shots while Driedger stopped 25-29 shots. Providence was 2-7 on the power play and 5-7 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins conclude their home-and-home with Springfield tomorrow afternoon in Providence as the welcome the T-Birds to the Dunk at 3:05pm.

