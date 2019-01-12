Rutta Traded to Tampa Bay

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced defenseman Jan Rutta has been traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Rutta, 28, appeared in 23 NHL games with the Blackhawks this season before being assigned to the IceHogs on Dec. 14. The blueliner made his AHL debut with Rockford on the following night against the Texas Stars and combined for one goal and three assists in eight AHL games this season. Rutta posted his first multi-point game of his AHL career with an assist and the game-winning goal on Dec. 19 against the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Pisek, Czech Republic native originally made his North American pro debut with Chicago during the 2017-18 season. He has logged 26 points (8g, 18a) and 36 penalty minutes in 80 career NHL games with the Blackhawks.

