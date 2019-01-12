Kulbakov Shuts Down Crunch in 3-2 Win

Utica, N.Y. - The Comets rode a 28 save effort from Ivan Kulbakov en route to a 3-2 victory over the Syracuse Crunch Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Jonathan Dahlen, Tanner Kero, and Brendan Gaunce all found the back of the net for the Comets.

Dahlen drew first blood for Utica, poking a loose puck past Crunch netminder Eddie Pasquale for the power play goal. Kero and Zack MacEwen had the assists.

The second period was a back and forth affair with the rivals trading chances on each end. Kero broke through with 1:08 remaining in the middle frame, getting his stick on a loose puck for his 16th of the season. Reid Boucher and Tom Pyatt tallied the assists.

Andy Andreoff got Syracuse on the board four minutes into the third period when a puck bounced off his back and found its way past Kulbakov. The Crunch threw everything that had in the third, but Kulbakov shut them down. Gaunce double the Comets' lead with two minutes to go, depositing a rebound past Pasquale. Wacey Hamilton and Carter Bancks picked up the assists. Cory Conacher scored with 29 seconds to go, but it was too late for Syracuse.

The Comets return to the ice Wednesday night for a rematch with the Crunch and the first game of Save of the Day Week. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to use the tickets exchange site, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

