Comeback Falls Short for Monsters in 5-4 Loss to Devils

January 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - The Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Binghamton Devils, 5-4, on Saturday night at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. With the loss, the Monsters drop to 18-15-4-1 overall this season and with 41 points, move into a tie for fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings with the Devils.

The Devils got on the board first in the opening frame, getting an even-strength marker from Marian Studenic at 13:32 to give Binghamton an early 1-0 advantage. Cleveland answered quickly when Dan DeSalvo netted a power-play goal at 17:48 of the period on feeds from Adam Clendening and Justin Scott to tie the game, 1-1.

In the middle frame, the Devils jumped back in front when Nathan Bastian lit the lamp at 7:54 to give the Binghamton the lead once again, 2-1. The Devils tacked on three more goals in the second period, receiving even-strength goals from Egor Sharangovich at 14:09, Brian Ward at 15:25, and Nick Saracino at 15:55, to give Binghamton a 5-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

Cleveland struck early in the final period as DeSalvo picked up his second tally of the game, this one an even-strength strike unassisted at 1:38 to trim the Devils lead to 5-2. Moments later, Vitaly Abramov potted home an even-strength goal of his own, this one at 3:02 of the frame with assists from Ryan MacInnis and Dillon Simpson to close the gap a little further, 5-3. Justin Scott pulled the Monsters to within one thanks to a six-on-five tally at 17:53 courtesy of feeds from Clendening and Alex Broadhurst, giving the Devils a 5-4 home win.

Cleveland goaltender Jean-Francois Berube stopped 17 of the 22 shots he faced to drop to 11-11-3 on the season, while Devils netminder Evan Cormier stopped 32 of the 36 shots he faced to improve to 4-1-0 on the year.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road matchup versus the Laval Rocket with full coverage, live from Place Bell in Laval, QC, underway at 7:30 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Cleveland Monsters Holiday Packs are on sale now and include exclusive Monsters Holiday socks, a Monsters snow globe and equal number of Disney on Ice tickets at The Q! Holiday Packs start as low as $54 and can be purchased today by visiting www.clevelandmonsters.com/holiday or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.