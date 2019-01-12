Starrett Turns Aside 28 Shots to Blank Eagles, 2-0
January 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Bakersfield goaltender Shane Starrett stopped all 28 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season, propelling the Condors to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday. Forwards Josh Currie and David Gust netted the lone goals in the contest, as both teams finished 0-for-7 on the power play in the contest.
The first period would see Bakersfield earn three power plays, including 32 seconds of a 5-on-3 man-advantage, but Colorado's penalty kill would prove strong and shut down all three opportunities, sending the game into the first intermission scoreless.
The game's first goal would finally materialize early in the second period when Currie collected a rebound off the end boards at the side of the net and fed the puck past Eagles goalie Pavel Francouz. The tally would give the Condors a 1-0 edge just 2:17 into the middle frame.
Bakersfield would stretch its lead midway through the third period when Gust buried a shot from the left-wing circle to give the Condors a 2-0 advantage at the 11:07 mark of the final frame.
Colorado would earn a succession of power plays late in the contest, including an extend opportunity on a 5-on-3 man-advantage, but Starrett and company would not surrender a goal and Bakersfield would skate to the 2-0 win.
Colorado returns to action when they host the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, January 18th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
