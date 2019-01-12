Condors Steal a Shutout in Colorado, 2-0
January 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
LOVELAND, Colo. - The Bakersfield Condors (17-15-2-1; 37pts) killed off seven power plays and got a 28-save performance from G Shane Starrett in a 2-0 shutout of the Colorado Eagles (17-14-3-1; 38pts) on Saturday night at Budweiser Events Center. RW Josh Currie and RW David Gust each recorded goals. Bakersfield is home Wednesday and Friday.
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 12 , COL - 10 SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (11th) followed up a shot off the back wall; Assists: Kulevich, Vesel; Time of goal: 2:17; BAK leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 13, COL - 7 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW David Gust (8th) from the left-wing circle; Assist: Marody; Time of goal: 11:07; BAK leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK- 5, COL - 11 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Starrett (BAK) 2. Currie (BAK) 3. Francouz (COL)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/7; COL - 0/7
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 30 ; COL -28
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (7-3-3; 28/28); COL - Francouz - (14-9-2; 30/28
Bakersfield is 3-3-1 against Colorado this season
RW Josh Currie has four points (2g-2a) in his last five games
RW Luke Esposito fought Dominic Torninato for his second fight of the season
It was G Shane Starrett's second shutout of the season
RW David Gust has five goals in his last seven games
The Condors return home on Wednesday and Friday against Stockton
Scratches: Wilson, Russell, Christoffer, Montoya
