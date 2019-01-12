Gulls Dominate at Milwaukee

The Gulls set a club record with points in 13 straight games with a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. San Diego is 11-0-0-2 in their last 13 games (24 of a possible 26 points) dating to Dec. 14 to surpass the previous 12-game point streak from Jan. 7-Feb. 7, 2017 (11-0-0-1). With the win, San Diego also tied a club record with their eighth straight victory, matching the previous eight-game win streaks set on two other occasions from Jan. 26-Feb. 17, 2018 and Nov. 11-Dec. 2, 2016. The Gulls also won a club record sixth straight road game and have points in eight straight road contests (6-0-0-2).

San Diego's eight game win streak is the longest in the AHL this season while the 13-game point streak is tied with Syracuse for the longest in the league this season.

The Gulls hit the midway point of the season (34 games) with a 19-11-1-3 record (42 points) to mark the most points and tied for the most wins at the halfway point of a season in club history. The Gulls earned 39 points through 34 games in both 2017-18 (19-14-1-0) and 2016-17 (18-12-2-2).

Kevin Boyle stopped 21-of-23 shots to extend his club record win streak to 10 games. Dating to Dec. 15, Boyle has posted a 2.19 goals-against average (GAA) and .923 save percentage (SV%) during the 10 games. Boyle improved to 15-5-0 this season and ranks third among AHL leaders in wins. He has also won five consecutive road games dating to Dec. 30, posting a 1.80 GAA and .941 SV%, allowing nine goals over the five contests.

Max Jones tied a career high with three points (1-2=3) for his third multi-assist and eighth multi-point effort of the season. Jones matched his 1-2=3 points on Dec. 30 at San Jose and has scored 4-5=9 points his last seven contests.

Sam Carrick scored his 20th goal of the season and tallied an assist to extend his point and goal streak to three games (3-4=7). He also has 13-11=24 points his last 17 contests.

Troy Terry scored his 16th goal of the season, his fourth goal in as many games. Terry has a four-game point streak (4-2=6) with a +6 rating and points in 13 of his last 14 games (8-14=22), including points in 26 of his 31 games this season. Terry continues to lead all AHL rookies in scoring (16-21=37), assists, points-per game (1.19) and ranks third in goals.

Matt Berry netted his third goal and later added his 10th assist for his fourth career multi-point game. Berry has scored 2-5=7 points his last six games and 3-10=13 points in 14 games this season.

Adam Cracknell scored his sixth goal of the season and has tallied 2-3=5 points the past two games. He also has points in four of his last five games (3-4=7) with a +7 rating.

Sam Steel extended his point streak to four games (2-3=5) after collecting his 19th point of 2018-19.

Josh Mahura recorded his ninth assist on the Carrick goal and has recorded four assists in his last four AHL games (0-4=4). Simon Benoit, Luke Schenn and Ben Street each added assists.

Entering the second half of the season (games 35-68), the Gulls lead the Western Conference and rank second among AHL teams with a 64-30-6-2 record (.667 points percentage). San Diego will begin the second half of their schedule and conclude the four-game road trip on Monday, Jan. 14 at Iowa (5 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Max Jones

On his three points

I felt good. I think the start of the game was a little slow, but I felt really good in warmups so I wasn't too worried about it. Sam Carrick played a really good game and so did Matt Berry. The puck was just moving around really well, we were making the simple plays and it ended up in the back of the net. As long as we keep doing that, I think we'll be really successful.

On chemistry with Sam Carrick and Matt Berry

I think it leads with Sammy. He's a veteran and you look up to that guy and what he does, what he makes me want to do. He goes into the corners really hard and works really hard so he makes me want to work hard. I'm sure Berry feels the same way. I think we just make the simple plays, because that's all that really matters. Our hard work kind of takes over after that.

On Sam Carrick

He's a guy that sticks to business at the rink. Away from the rink, he's a really friendly guy and easy to hang out with. At the rink, he's all business, he's a professional and I think that's what I look up to most. Being a pro at the rink, and even away from the rink you can be a pro also, but you can be a little bit more relaxed and have fun with the guys. That's what I've learned from him the most.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On scoring quickly after both Milwaukee goals

Again I go back to mindset. Our guys are really becoming unaffected by negative events int he game. They regroup quickly and that was a great testament to it tonight.

On the second period

I thought we were pretty good through the whole game but our one line there with Carrick's line (Jones-Carrick-Berry) really responded for us. Sammy has been excellent all year, Jonesy played a big game tonight, but we were able to really rely on all four of our lines for some good o-zone time. I think teams that play well and don't give up a lot of goals, a lot of people point to their d-zone coverage. It's usually not that. It's usually that you're playing in the offensive zone a lot and that's what we're looking at our team now and it's something that w'ere trying to improve on.

On Kevin Boyle

He made some critical saves there tonight for us. That's what you need. You need that from Kevin and (Jeff Glass) when he's in there. It's just great to see Kevin really get his feet underneath him. I know he's still trying to get better each and every day which is excellent. This is a young man that has put a lot of effort into his development and here we are now and it looks like he's really breaking out.

On finishing the road trip at Iowa

We're only worried about ourselves. We're going to really nail down our game and our vision, and values there, and hopefully let them adjust to us.

