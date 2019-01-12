Heat365 Memberships for 15th Season of Stockton Hockey on Sale Now

STOCKTON, Calif. - Heat365 Memberships for the Stockton Heat's 2019-20 season, the 15th year of professional hockey at Stockton Arena, are now on sale.

Heat365 is more than tickets to every home game - it is a way to stay connected year-round with the Stockton Heat at home games and exclusive members-only events throughout the year. Those who enroll in the program also have access to members-only gifts, benefits and amenities and great savings off box office prices so they feel like an MVP during every Heat experience.

Memberships are available in full season (34 games), half season (20 games) and quarter season (10 games) packages and give fans a chance to get the best bang for their buck. Interest-free payment plans are available for accounts that are paid in full by January 15, 2020, and 10-percent discounts are available for accounts paid in full by February 15, 2019.

Fans who extend or purchase a full-season membership by April 15 will receive a limited-edition 15th anniversary Heat365 jersey and hat as one of four gifts throughout the year.

Additionally, fans who sign up for a new full-season membership will receive complimentary tickets to the remaining home games of the Heat's 2018-19 regular season and first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Heat365 pricing information and full details on benefits and amenities are available here. For more information, contact a Heat ticket sales executive calling 209-373-1500 or email Tickets@StocktonHeat.com.

