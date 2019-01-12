Audette Scores Twice, Nets Shooutout Gamewinner in 6-5 Victory over Manitoba

MANITOBA - It was a multi-point night for Xavier Ouellet, Daniel Audette, Jake Evans, Byron Froese and Antoine Waked at the Bell MTS Place on Saturday night and nine different Rocket players registered at least a point in Laval's 6-5 shootout victory over the Manitoba Moose. Audette claimed the first star honours in the victory as he scored two goals, one assist, and netted the lone goal in the shootout.

The Moose opened the scoring early in the first as Brent Pedersen snuck the puck by Charlie Lindgren in the first two minutes of the game, but the period would end tied at two a piece due to three powerplay goals that occurred in the final five minutes of the period. The first was in favour of the Rocket as Ouellet's wrist shot deflected off of Alex Belzile and behind Eric Comrie, who was in goal for the Moose. Manitoba's powerplay goal shortly thereafter gave them a 2-1 lead, but Evans set up Audette for his first goal and second point of the night to tie it at two by period's end.

Laval took their first lead of the game early in the second period as Waked picked up Lukas Vejdemo's shorthanded breakway rebound, but two second period goals for the home team meant that the Rocket were trailing by one heading into the third.

Audette's second of the game came early in the third period while once again on the powerplay, as he wristed the puck from the top of the faceoff circles and beat Comrie down low on his glove side. Nikita Jevpalovs added to the scoreboard for Laval three minutes after Audette with his eighth of the season, which gave Joël Bouchard's troops a 5-4 lead. The Moose tied the game with under five minutes remaining however to send the teams to overtime and eventually to a shootout, where Audette netted the game-winner for the Rocket.

"Our powerplay was really solid tonight," said Audette after the game in reference to their three powerplay goals. "Everyone was on the same page and it makes a big difference for the team."

Goalscorers:

LAV: Belzile (Ouellet, Audette) | Audette (Evans, Froese) | Waked (Vejdemo, Schlemko) | Audette (Ouellet, Evans) | Jevpalovs (Waked, Froese) | Audette (shootout)

MB: Pedersen (Shaw, Nogier) | Harkins (Poolman, McKenzie) | Spacek (Griffith, Schilling) | Stanley (D'Aoust, Harkins) | Dano (Lipon, Spacek)

Goaltenders:

LAV: Lindgren (29/34) | MB: Comrie (31/36)

Rocket Powerplay: 3/5| Rocket Penalty Kill: 5/7

Three Stars: 1. Daniel Audette - LAV | 2. Jensen Harkins - MB | 3. Jake Evans - LAV

