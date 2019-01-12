Moulson Pots a Pair in Reign Victory
January 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign got back in the win column on Friday evening with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Barracuda. Forward Matt Moulson scored two goals in the victory and forward Brett Sutter tallied the game-winning goal with less than two minutes to play in the game. Goaltender Cal Petersen stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced to earn his third victory of the season.
Date: January 11, 2019
Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA
Attendance: 3,141
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ111BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ111Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ111PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (11-17-3-2)
SJ Record: (21-8-1-3)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 1 2 -- 3
SJ 0 1 0 -- 1
Shots PP
ONT 26 1/3
SJ 38 1/4
Three Stars:
1) ONT - Brett Sutter
2) SJ - Rourke Chartier
3) ONT- Matt Moulson
GWG: Brett Sutter (9)
W: Cal Petersen (3-6-3)
L: Josef Korenar (13-3-1)
Next Game: Saturday, January 12 @ Stockton, 6:00 PM PDT at Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA
