Moulson Pots a Pair in Reign Victory

January 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign got back in the win column on Friday evening with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Barracuda. Forward Matt Moulson scored two goals in the victory and forward Brett Sutter tallied the game-winning goal with less than two minutes to play in the game. Goaltender Cal Petersen stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced to earn his third victory of the season.

Date: January 11, 2019

Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

Attendance: 3,141

ONT Record: (11-17-3-2)

SJ Record: (21-8-1-3)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 2 -- 3

SJ 0 1 0 -- 1

Shots PP

ONT 26 1/3

SJ 38 1/4

Three Stars:

1) ONT - Brett Sutter

2) SJ - Rourke Chartier

3) ONT- Matt Moulson

GWG: Brett Sutter (9)

W: Cal Petersen (3-6-3)

L: Josef Korenar (13-3-1)

Next Game: Saturday, January 12 @ Stockton, 6:00 PM PDT at Stockton Arena - Stockton, CA

