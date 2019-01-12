Admirals Can't Fly with Gulls
January 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Admirals forward Colin Blackwell scored twice for Milwaukee but it wasn't enough as they couldn't slow down the hottest team in the AHL, losing 5-2 to the San Diego Gulls Saturday night at Panther Arena.
It was the 13th consecutive game that San Diego has earned a point (11-0-2) and it was the fourth straight home loss for the Ads.
After missing the past 17 games with an injury, Blackwell got the first goal of the game when he used his speed to split two San Diego defenders and then deeked Gulls goalie Kevin Boyle for his fifth goal of the year just 2:21 into the game.
However just 15 seconds later the Gulls tied it up when Troy Terry cleaned up Sam Steel shot on the right post. San Diego took a 2-1 lead with 3:55 left in the opening frame courtesy of a Sam Carrick.
Blackwell struck again 9:13, courtesy of some nifty power-play passing. Emil Pettersson controlled the puck on the halfwall and sent a pass to Yakov Trenin along the goalline. Trenin sent a no-look backhand pass to an open Blackwell in the slot and he sent a one-timer top shelf.
Unfortunately for the Admirals, just as happened after the first goal, the Gulls struck back quickly, scoring 16 seconds later on a tally by Matt Berry giving them a lead they would not relinquish.
San Diego picked up two more in the sandwich frame, the first from Adam Cracknell at 12:45 and the second by Max Jones at 14:21, to pump their lead to 5-2 and that would end the scoring for the night.
The Admirals head out on a four-game road trip beginning Monday night in Winnipeg. They will return home when they kick off nine straight at home on Tuesday, January 22 at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2019
- Audette Scores Twice, Nets Shooutout Gamewinner in 6-5 Victory over Manitoba - Laval Rocket
- Starrett Turns Aside 28 Shots to Blank Eagles, 2-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Steal a Shutout in Colorado, 2-0 - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Force Overtime but Fall in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins in First Place After 5-2 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Net Three Unanswered Goals, Top Wild 4-2 - Texas Stars
- Iowa Falters against Texas in 4-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Can't Fly with Gulls - Milwaukee Admirals
- Fourth Straight PPL Center Sellout Crowd for Lehigh Valley Sees Phantoms Lose - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Gulls Dominate at Milwaukee - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Play Road Warriors in 4-2 Win at Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Devils Down Monsters for Fourth-Straight Win, 5-4 - Binghamton Devils
- Hartford snaps Bridgeport's franchise-record 15-game point streak at home - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Samsonov Earns First AHL Shutout in 3-0 Win - Hershey Bears
- Three-Goal T-Birds' Comeback Thwarted by Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Newcomer Carey Nets Late Game-Winner for P-Bruins - Providence Bruins
- Comeback Falls Short for Monsters in 5-4 Loss to Devils - Cleveland Monsters
- Kulbakov Shuts Down Crunch in 3-2 Win - Utica Comets
- Penguins Upended by Checkers, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Get Revenge with 5-3 Win over Pens - Charlotte Checkers
- Smith's Hat Trick Helps Amerks Turn the Tables on Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Game #34 Preview: Tucson vs. Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat365 Memberships for 15th Season of Stockton Hockey on Sale Now - Stockton Heat
- Coyotes Assign Bunting to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Close Home Stand against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Rockford Snags Point Thanks to Special Teams Surge - Rockford IceHogs
- Moulson Pots a Pair in Reign Victory - Ontario Reign
- Late Ontario Goal Drops San Jose - San Jose Barracuda
- Rutta Traded to Tampa Bay - Rockford IceHogs
- Slow Start Hinders Roadrunners in 6-3 Loss to Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rampage Top Wild for Ninth Straight Home Win - San Antonio Rampage
- Specialty Teams Play Pivotal Role in Eagles 6-3 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Torch Tucson - Chicago Wolves
- Gust Scores Twice in Condors Loss to Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.