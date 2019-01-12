Heat Close Home Stand against Ontario

Saturday, January 12, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Saturday, January 12, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Hear the Heat's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio or tune in to AHLTV to watch a stream of the game.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat look to close out a five-game home stand on a high note as they take on the Ontario Reign Saturday at 6 p.m. The Heat own a 3-1-1-0 advantage in the season series against their California counterpart, winners of three of the last four against Ontario.

QUINE'S HAT TRICK

Alan Quine shined on the offensive end on Wednesday for the Heat, finishing the night with his second hat trick of the season. It was the forward's second-straight three-point night, following a three-assist effort last Saturday against Colorado.

LIGHTING IT UP

The Heat enter Saturday's game having recorded 21 goals in the first four games of the current five-game home stand, posting five, five, seven and four goals through the previous four contests, respectively.

THIS BUD'S FOR YOU

Buddy Robinson rides a hot streak into Saturday's contest, having registered at least one point in eight consecutive games, including a pair of assists on Wednesday. The forward has totaled 11 points (3g,8a) in that span and is now the team leader for assists on the year with 18.

GAWDIN GETS GOING

Glenn Gawdin registered his second multi-point game of the season on Wednesday with a goal and an assist against the San Diego Gulls. He has found a place on the scoresheet in back-to-back games, lighting the lamp in each.

TROUBLES AT HOME

The Heat have struggled to find their footing on home ice so far this season, coming into Saturday's game with a record of 6-10-2-0 at Stockton Arena. By comparison, Stockton is 9-7-1-0 on the road. Ontario, meanwhile, is 5-11-0-1 in road games this season and 2-8-0-0 in its last 10 games overall.

