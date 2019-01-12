Gust Scores Twice in Condors Loss to Colorado
January 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
LOVELAND, Colo. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-15-2-1; 35pts) battled back on two occasions to level the score, but eventually fell 6-3 to the Colorado Eagles (17-13-3-1; 38pts) on Friday night at Budweiser Events Center. RW David Gust had two goals and the Condors scored three times on the power play.
FIRST PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: RW Caleb Herbert (1st) on a breakaway out of the penalty box; Assist: O'Connor; Time of goal: 7:53; COL leads, 1-0
EAGLES GOAL: RW Martin Kaut (6th) from the left-wing circle on the power play; Assists: Joly, Agozzino; Time of goal: 16:48; COL leads, 2-0
SHOTS: BAK - 8 , COL - 11 SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW David Gust (7th) from the left-wing circle on the power play; Assists: Bear, Esposito; Time of goal: :24; COL leads, 2-1
CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (5th) snap shot from the right-wing circle; Assists: Marody, Benson; Time of goal: 2:54; Game tied, 2-2
EAGLES GOAL: RW Logan O'Connor (10th) shorthanded on a breakaway; Assist: Lindholm; Time of goal: 13:13; COL leads, 3-2
CONDORS GOAL: Gust (8th) from the right-wing circle on the power play; Assists: Malone, Bear; Time of goal: 18:05; Game tied, 3-3
EAGLES GOAL: Kaut (7th) from the right-wing circle unassisted; Time of goal: 18:21; COL leads, 4-3
SHOTS: BAK- 13, COL - 10 THIRD PERIOD
EAGLES GOAL: RW Michael Joly (8th) on a penalty shit; Time of goal: 12:59; COL leads, 5-3
EAGLES GOAL: O'Connor (11th) empty-netter; Time of goal: 19:30; COL leads, 6-3
SHOTS: BAK- 15, COL - 10 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. O'Connor (COL) 2. Joly (COL) 3. Herbert (COL)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 3/9; COL - 1/6
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 36 ; COL - 31
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (4-5-0; 30/25); COL - Francouz (14-8-2; 36/33)
Bakersfield is 2-3-1 against Colorado this season
RW David Gust has four goals in his last six games
The Condors scored at least two power play goals in a game for the third time this season
Tonight was the first time RW Patrick Russell missed a game due to injury, snapping a streak of 162 consecutive games played while on the roster (missed seven on NHL recall earlier this season)
The Condors are in Colorado on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT
Scratches: Wilson, Vesey, Russell, Montoya
