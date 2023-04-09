Priester Cruises as Indians Win Fifth Straight in Louisville, 8-1

April 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Behind 5.0 innings of two-hit, one-run ball from top pitching prospect Quinn Priester, the Indianapolis Indians beat the Louisville Bats for their fifth win in a row on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field, 8-1.

The win not only pushes Indianapolis over the .500 marker in the early goings, but the five-game winning streak also matches their longest win streak all of last season (April 8-13, Aug. 31-Sept. 4).

Both teams were held hitless through the first four innings of the game, but the Indians (5-4) finally got into the hit column in the top of the fifth against rehabbing Louisville right-hander Lucas Sims. The Bats' starter, right-hander Luke Weaver, went 4.0 no-hit innings with four strikeouts in the first outing of his rehab assignment.

The Bats (2-7) struck first shortly after their first hit against Priester (W, 1-1) when center fielder TJ Hopkins scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth. However, the Indians broke through for three runs a half-inning later against Bats reliever Zack Brown (L, 0-1), highlighted by an RBI single from catcher Endy Rodríguez and a run-producing double from first baseman Miguel Andújar. They tacked on two more in the seventh thanks to a two-run single from left fielder Tucupita Marcano, who's hitting an even .500 (14-for-28) with nine RBI in his first seven games.

Three more Indians runs came in the top of the ninth against Bats reliever Ricky Karcher thanks to an RBI triple from center fielder Travis Swaggerty, a double from Marcano, and a sacrifice fly from second baseman Nick Gonzales.

Indianapolis' eight runs scored is a new season-high nine games into the season, while their two hits allowed are the fewest in a nine-inning game this year.

The Indians head back to Victory Field to start a six-game series with the St. Paul Saints beginning on Tuesday night at 6:05 PM ET. No starter has been announced for either team.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.