Wings Drop Fourth Straight in Syracuse, Fall 9-1
April 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
Rochester collects just three hits as they drop five of six in Syracuse.
The Mets broke the game open in the second, plating six on an error, a wild pitch, a walk, and three RBI hits. A C Kevin Plawecki and 1B Matt Adams single, Plawecki's first hit of 2023, accounted for the entire Wings offense until the ninth.
Syracuse would bring around three more runs in the third and fourth to make the score 9-0 going into the fifth. The score remained the same until the top half of the ninth when 3B Chad Pinder drove in LF Travis Blankenhorn to make the final score 9-1.
RHP Franklyn Kilome (0-1) made his first start of the season and took the loss for the Wings. He worked 1.1 innings, allowing five earned on five hits with a strikeout. Seven Rochester relievers combined to cover the final 7.2 innings, allowing three earned while striking out seven. RHP Jose Butto (1-1), who got the start and allowed two hits over six innings, earned the win for Syracuse.
Today's Diamond Pro Player of the Game is 3B Chad Pinder who went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The Wings travel back home for a six-game series against Buffalo, beginning on Tuesday. RHP Cory Abbott (1-0) is set to make his second start of the season against Bisons RHP Drew Hutchinson, a former Red Wing arm. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm.
