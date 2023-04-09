Westburg, Cullen Go Deep as Tides Win Fourth Straight

NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (7-1) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (2-6), 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. The first home series of the season comes to a close as the Tides win their fourth game in a row.

A gusty afternoon featured two strong starts from both starting pitchers. DL Hall got the ball for the Tides and struck out six on his way to four shutout innings to open the game. Allan Winans, the starter for Gwinnett, faced the minimum through the first three.

The Tides leadoff batter, Jordan Westburg, broke the scoreless tie in the home half of the fourth with a solo blast to center field. Connor Norby followed that up with a double down the left field line, later scoring on a Hudson Haskin two-out double, also to left field, giving Norfolk a 2-0 lead.

After allowing a base on balls with one away in the fifth, Hall exited the game with a 2-0 lead. An RBI single from Braves No. 6 prospect Braden Shewmake cut the Tides lead in half.

With two outs in the bottom half of the fifth, Greg Cullen stepped up to the plate and smacked a solo home run to center field, landing close to where Westburg launched his bomb an inning earlier, to put the Tides up 3-1.

A couple of wild pitches by Allan Winans in the bottom of the sixth allowed Ryan O'Hearn to move around the bases and eventually score on a ball that got away while Haskin was up to bat, increasing their lead to 4-1.

The Stripers added a few more in the top of the eighth to bring Gwinnett within one, but the Tides stayed ahead by a score of 4-3. Joey Krehbiel came in to close out the ninth and kept the tying run from scoring as he caught the final batter of the game looking at strike three.

The Tides increase their win streak to four as the series against Gwinnet comes to a close. Norfolk has an off day tomorrow and will continue play at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday at Nashville. The Tides have not announced a starter and RHP Caleb Boushley (0-0, 1.42) is expected to take the hill for the Sounds.

POSTGAME NOTES

Saviors: With Joey Krehbiel closing out the ninth and earning the save this afternoon, the Tides have now gone 6-for-6 in save opportunities...five different pitchers have recorded a save for the Tides as Krehbiel picks up his second of the season.

Crazy Eights: Connor Norby continues to stay hot at the plate to open the 2023 season as his fourth inning double extended his hitting streak to eight games...he is batting .343 over that stretch with three extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

The West(burg) Wing: Today's starting shortstop, Jordan Westburg, had two of the three hardest hit balls in today's contest...While his hardest hit ball resulted in a lineout at 109.0 MPH, his fourth inning home run clocked in at 107.1 MPH off the bat, travelling a distance of 410 feet.

