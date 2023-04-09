Syracuse Dominates Rochester On Sunday, 9-1, Mets Win Five Out Of Six Games In Series

April 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets' Carlos Cortes in action

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card) Syracuse Mets' Carlos Cortes in action(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets capped off a dominating homestand with a 9-1 victory over Rochester on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Mets won five games in the six-game series against the Red Wings. During six-game stretch, Syracuse outscored Rochester, 33-14. The Mets pitched staff allowed one run or less in five of the six games, and the Red Wings' only win was an 11-4 victory on Wednesday. Syracuse outscored Rochester by a combined mark of 18-2 in the final three games of the series.

In the bottom of the second, Syracuse (6-3) put the game out of reach in the game's initial innings. The Mets brought six runs home, bringing 12 batters to the plate in the frame. Five of those 12 batters had hits, including RBI doubles from Ronny Mauricio and Carlos Cortes plus an RBI single from Lorenzo Cedrola. Cedrola, a 25-year-old outfielder from Venezuela, had a remarkable weekend. In the final three games of the series, he went a combined 4-for-7 at the plate with a double, two home runs, two walks, six RBIs and four runs scored.

The scoring barrage only continued in the next two innings. In the bottom of the third, a two-out RBI single from Carlos Cortes added yet another run, and in the bottom of the fourth, a solo home run from Danny Mendick leading off the inning was coupled by an RBI single from Ronny Mauricio later in the frame to cap off the nine-run flurry on Sunday afternoon for Syracuse. Mauricio's single drove home José Peraza, who had tripled earlier in the inning.

Mauricio had a truly excellent week at the plate, going a combined 11-for-22 at the plate with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, four runs scored, four walks, and six runs driven in. Cortes was very successful at the plate this weekend as well, going a combined 6-for-11 at the plate with two doubles, two runs scored, and four runs driven in.

While the offense soared early, the starting pitching was equally brilliant. José Butto was masterful on the mound for the Mets, tossing six scoreless innings in his start with just two hits and two walks allowed. Butto struck out five total batters in the ballgame and finished with a flourish, striking out three of the final five batters he faced.

From there, the Syracuse bullpen made sure there would be no dramatic Rochester (1-7) comeback on this day. Mets relievers Justin Courtney, Bubby Rossman and T.J. McFarland combined to allow just one run and one hit in the final three innings, striking out four batters in the process. Courtney was impressive in his first-ever Triple-A outing, tossing a scoreless seventh inning while allowing just one baserunner via a walk.

Syracuse hits the road all of next week, playing six games from Tuesday through Sunday at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Game one in the weeklong series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.