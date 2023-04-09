Bats Suffer 8-1 Series Finale Loss to Indians

Louisville, KY- Reds rehabber Luke Weaver was sharp in his first appearance of the 2023 season but the Louisville Bats (2-7) could not withstand a late offensive surge by the Indianapolis Indians (5-4), losing the series finale 8-1 on Easter Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field.

In a game which featured dominant pitching early, it would take five innings before the first hit of the contest. TJ Hopkins led off the bottom of the fifth with a double into the left-center alley. Hopkins moved to third on an errant throw in from the outfield to set up a scoring opportunity for the Bats. In the next at-bat, Hopkins would race home on a wild pitch, scoring the first run of the game to give Louisville a 1-0 lead.

Weaver was impressive in his season debut, tossing four shutout innings without allowing a hit while striking out four and walking two.

The Indians' offense ramped up in the sixth, scoring three runs in the inning to take a 3-1 lead. Indianapolis continued to add on the runs, scoring another five runs across the final three innings to extend the lead to 8-1.

Louisville went down in order in the home half of the ninth to cap off the 8-1 loss.

The Bats will enjoy an off-day Monday before traveling to Toledo to kick off a six-game series with the Toledo MudHens with game one scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 pm E.T.

