Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (4-4) at Louisville Bats (2-6)

April 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:05 PM ET

GAME #9 / ROAD #6: Indianapolis Indians (4-4) at Louisville Bats (2-6)

PROBABLES: RHP Quinn Priester (0-1, 14.73) vs. RHP Luke Weaver (ML Rehab)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Nick Gonzales and Mark Mathias each clubbed home runs in the fourth inning to spark a four-run frame as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday afternoon, 5-4. Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth, the Indians responded with four runs to capture the lead. Gonzales cranked a line-drive shot over the left-field wall against Chase Anderson to lead off the frame. After Endy RodrÌguez reached on a fielding error by first basemen Alex McGarry, Mathias lifted a two-run home run - his first of the season. Cal Mitchell doubled and Chavez Young walked before alert baserunning led to the fourth run of the frame. The Bats got on the board first via a solo home run by McGarry in the second inning. Following the four-run burst by Indy, Louisville plated two runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to one on a two-run double by major league rehabber Joey Votto. Both clubs brought in a run in the seventh frame to bring the score to 5-4. Indians starter Mike Burrows left the contest with an injury after only 1.2 innings, Cam Alldred replaced him and picked up his first win of the season, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Yerry De Los Santos came in for the ninth, slamming the door on the Bats to earn his second save of the season.

DEFENSE WINS GAMES: During the Indians four-game winning streak, they have not committed an error in 124 total chances. The Indians were winless through their first four games, having a pair of errors in each game, the Indians eight errors tied a Victory Field high through their first four games (also: 2003).

DRIVING IN RUNS: Endy RodrÌguez collected an RBI for the third consecutive game on Saturday afternoon. Between his six-game stint late last season with Indy and his first six this season, he has 13 RBI in 12 games. The 22-year-old has logged an RBI in eight of 12 career Triple-A games and the Indians have a 6-2 record in the games he has driven in a run.

TRIPLE-DOUBLE: Tucupita Marcano went 3-for-5 on Friday night with a career-high three doubles and scored three of Indy's five total runs. He is the first Indians batter to hit three doubles in a game since Josh Bell on June 11, 2016 vs. Syracuse. It was the 17th occurrence of the Victory Field era record and the first time a three-double game happened on the road since Jaff Decker on June 27, 2014 at Durham.

MARCANO STAYS HOT: Tucupita Marcano continues to have an excellent start to the season, hitting .500 (12-for-24) with six doubles, a triple, home run, five runs scored, .958 slugging-percentage and 1.458 OPS. He has six of Indy's 13 total doubles this season. He leads the International League in slugging-percentage, OPS, doubles, extra-base hits and total bases while also ranking in average (2nd) and hits (3rd). Marcano spent most of last season with Pittsburgh, playing in 49 games with a .206 batting average (33-for-160), six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 13 RBI. In two stints with Indianapolis, he hit .287 (29-for-101) with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI.

EARLY AND OFTEN: Travis Swaggerty's leadoff home run in Game 1 on Thursday night was his third in an Indians uniform after launching two during the 2021 season. His trio of leadoff homers makes him one of six Indians since 1996 with three-plus leadoff shots. He joins Max Moroff (4), Brian Bixler (3), Oneil Cruz (3), Damian Jackson (3) and Andrew McCutchen (3) in rare company.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME: Since the beginning of 2022, the Indians have found success on road trips to Louisville Slugger Field. Indy has a 9-2 record ñ including a 4-1 record this season ñ and have outscored the Bats 54-40.

HOPPING AWAY WITH IT: Today's Easter Sunday series finale marks the 16th time the Indians have played on the holiday since 1996. In those contests, they are 7-8 after losing the 2022 game at St. Paul, 5-1. Seven Easter contests for the Indians have come on the road, and they hold a 3-4 record away from their home turf. The last time Indianapolis and Louisville faced off on the holiday was April 7, 1996 at Cardinal Stadium, then-home to the Louisville Redbirds. The Indians recorded their largest Easter Sunday margin of victory (since 1996) in that contest, beating the Redbirds 15-4.

INDY VS. LOUISVILLE: With Saturday's fourth straight win, the Indians have jumped out to a 4-1 lead in their first six-game series of the season with Louisville and earned their first series win. Today at 1:05 PM ET, RHP Quinn Priester (0-1, 14.83) will take the mound for Indy against major league rehabber Luke Weaver (0-0, -.--). On Tuesday, Priester took the loss after surrendering six runs on a career-high nine hits allowed.

PRIESTER DAY: Right-hander Quinn Priester will make his second start of the season today against Louisville. As the former 18th overall selection by Pittsburgh in 2019, he is currently rates as Pittsburgh's No. 5 prospect (Baseball America) and the second-best pitcher behind Luis Ortiz (No. 4). The 22-year-old spent most of last season with Double-A Altoona after beginning the campaign on the injured list, going 4-4 with a 2.87 ERA (24er/75.1ip), 1.19 WHIP and 75 strikeouts compared to only 22 walks in 15 starts. He was promoted to Indianapolis on Sept. 21 and tossed 5.0 shutout innings on two hits, two walks and six strikeouts in his Triple-A debut vs. St. Paul the same day. Priester finished the season with a 3.29 ERA (33er/90.1ip) overall en route to being honored as the Young Bucs Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year, given to the top-performing minor league pitcher in Pittsburgh's organization.

THIS DATE IN 2010: After dropping the season opener 17-4 at Columbus the day before, the Indians overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat the Clippers, 14-12. Third baseman Pedro Alvarez led the charge for Indy with a two-homer, five-RBI day. His long ball in the third inning drove in two, and his three-run shot came during a five-run fifth. The Indians outhit Columbus, 18-14, and had eight different players with two or more hits.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.