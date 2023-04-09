St. Paul Saints Game Info 4-9 vs. Iowa Cubs

The St. Paul Saints (4-3) take on the Iowa Cubs (5-2) in the finale of the five-game series at 2:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (NR), the #11 rated prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization, to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, 30.86), the #10 rated prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization. The game can be seen on the CW Network and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

Under Gardenhire (since '21) ............................219-216 Current Streak ...................................................................W1 Last 5 ...................................................................................3-2 Last 10 ................................................................................4-3 Home ...................................................................................2-2 Road ....................................................................................2-1 Overall Series ................................................................1-0-0 Home Series ..................................................................0-0-0 Away Series ...................................................................1-0-0 Series Openers ..................................................................0-2 Series Finales ....................................................................1-0 Rubber Games .................................................................1-0 Sweep/Swept ....................................................................0/0 March/April ...............................................................0-1/4-2 May ......................................................................................0-0 June ......................................................................................0-0 July ........................................................................................0-0 August .................................................................................0-0 September .........................................................................0-0 Day .......................................................................................3-3 Night ....................................................................................1-0 Tues ......................................................................................0-0 Wed ......................................................................................0-0 Thurs ....................................................................................0-1 Fri ..........................................................................................1-1 Sat ........................................................................................2-1 Sun .......................................................................................1-0 vs. East................................................................................0-0 vs. West ...............................................................................4-3 vs. LH Starter .....................................................................0-1 vs. RH Starter ....................................................................4-2 Saints Score First ..............................................................3-0 Opp. Scores First ...............................................................1-3 Come From Behind Wins ...................................................2 Leading After 7/8 ...................................................3-0/ 3-1 Trailing After 7/8 .....................................................1-3/ 0-1 Tied After 7/8...........................................................0-0 / 0-0 Extra Innings .....................................................................0-0 Doubleheaders ..........................................................0-0-01 1-Run Games ...................................................................1-1 Saints Out-Hit Opponents .............................................3-1 Opp. Out-Hit Saints .........................................................1-2 Saints/Opp. Have = Hits ................................................0-0 Run Differential ................................................+7 (46-39) Saints Get Quality Start ..................................................0-0 Saints Starter Goes 6+ ...................................................0-0 Most Games Over .500 ..............................................1, 4-3 Most Games Under .500 ...........................................1, 0-1 Longest Win Streak ..........................................2, (4/1-4/2) Longest Losing Streak ......................................1, (3x, 4/8) When Saints Score 4+ ...................................................4-3 When Saints Score 3- .....................................................0-0 Saints Get 10+ Hits ........................................................1-1 Days In First Place ................................................................0 Days In Second Place ..........................................................2 Days In Third Place ..............................................................5 Days In Fourth Place ............................................................1 Days In Fifth Place ...............................................................1 Days In Sixth Place ...............................................................0 Days In Seventh Place ........................................................0 Days In Eighth Place ...........................................................1 Days In Ninth Place..............................................................0 Days In 10th Place ...............................................................0 Walk-Off W/L ...................................................................0 / 0 Shutouts W/L ...................................................................0 / 0 Attendance High .........................................................5,038 Attendance Total .......................................................11,359 Attendance Average ...................................................3,786 CHS Field Over Capacity ....................................................0

LAST GAME'S RESULT: The Saints split the twin-bill against Iowa yesterday, losing game one 9-7 and winning game two 8-5. The I-Cubs were able to win the first game by scoring four runs in the final two innings to erase a 5-7 deficit. The Saints loaded the bases in the sixth and got two runners on in hte seventh but did not score. In game two, the Saints plated five runs in the first inning, only for Iowa to answer with five of their own in the second. Dereck RodrÃ-guez threw 4.1 scoreless innings and Patrick Murphy picked up the save to secure an 8-5 win.

WE KNOW WHAT THE "W" IN IOWA STANDS FOR: The St. Paul Saints have played the Iowa Cubs more times than any other team in the International League, 62 times.

Of teams the Saints have played at least 10 games against, their best winning percentage is against the I-Cubs. They are 37-25 (.597) since joining the International League in 2021. That tops the .567 (17-13) win percentage they have on the Louisville Bats.

THE FREE PASS - Opposing hitters have been able to draw plenty of walks against the Saints this season. The Saints are third in the International League in walks per nine innings at 6.36, trailing Charlotte (6.48) and Iowa (6.67). The Saints also have the third-highest WHIP in the IL, at 1.69. They trail Jacksonville (1.74) and Iowa (1.86) MOWING THEM DOWN - Pitching has been at the forefront for the St. Paul Saints this season, striking out 74 batters through their first five games. The Saints 11.48 strikeouts per nine innings is the third-most in the International League. The 74 punchouts are the most through the first seven games in franchise history.

I NEED TO GO FOR A WALK - Despite drawing 10 walks against Iowa on Thursday, the Saints could not pull out the win. It's just the seventh time in franchise history that the Saints have earned 10 free passes and just the second time they have lost the game.

The only other loss came on July 29, 2022 when the Saints lost 5-4 against the Iowa Cubs. Iowa is responsible for three of the seven 10-walk games against the Saints.

ON TOP OF THE WORLD: The Saints active roster is made up of six guys on Baseball America's Top 30: Edouard Julien (#4), Matt Wallner (#6), Louie Varland (#9), Simeon Woods Richardson (#11), Jordan Balazovic (#17), and Brent Headrick (#19).

SEASON MAKEUP: The Saints are scheduled to play 150 games this season, same as 2022. If they play all 150, it will be the most in franchise history. Last season, their final game against Nashville on May 1 wasn't played due to unsafe playing conditions.

It was the only series the two teams played, so there was no makeup date. The schedule is made up of six-game series with the exception of the opening three-game series at Toledo and a three-game series vs. Durham Bulls from July 14-16 following the four-day All-Star break. Each six-game series is Tuesday-Sunday with the exception of the series vs. Gwinnett Stripers from June 26-July 3 which will be Wednesday- Monday that follows a two day break in the schedule.

BRRRRING ON THE SEASON: The St. Paul Saints found out what April baseball was like in 2022. The coldest game time temperature in franchise history was 32 degrees on April 15, 2022 at CHS Field against Indianapolis. Their coldest road game was a balmy 43 degrees on April 9, 2022 at Louisville.

WE HAVE LIFTOFF: Over the first two seasons as a Triple-A franchise, the St. Paul Saints have the third most long balls of any team in the International League. Their 372 home runs trails only the Omaha Storm Chasers (425) and Durham Bulls (395).

Lest you think it's because CHS Field plays in favor of the offense, the Saints have slugged 177 home runs away from home during that time, 47.5% of their overall total. Their 106 home runs on the road last season, trailed only the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (109) and were tied with the Memphis Redbirds.

ALL IN THE FAMILY: Last season, only four organizations had a better overall record than the Minnesota Twins. When you add up the Twins, Saints, Double-A Wichita, High-A Cedar Rapids, Single-A Fort Myers, and the GCL Twins, the organization went an impressive 351-309, a .532 win percentage. Wichita, Cedar Rapids, and Fort Myers all made the playoffs. Only the Tampa Bay Rays (.576), Colorado Rockies (.549), New York Yankees (.548), and Los Angeles Dodgers (.545) had a better winning percentage.

DIAMONDS ARE THE SAINTS BEST FRIEND: After 30 years of ownership, Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck, and Bill Murray sold the St. Paul Saints. They started the franchise in 1993 and took them from a rundown Midway Stadium, to CHS Field in 2015, to the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The announcement of the Saints sale to Diamond Baseball Holdings occurred on March 14, 2023.

TWINS UPDATE - The Minnesota Twins picked up their second win against the Houston Astros on Saturday night by a 9-6 decision. Former Saint Joe Ryan pitched another strong game for the Twins, striking out 10 in six innings of work. Fomer Saint Trevor Larnach also delivered a pair of hits, raising his average to .355. The Twins will look to sweep the reigning champs today at 1:10 at Target Field.

