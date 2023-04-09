Iowa Wins Finale and Series Over Saints

ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (6-2) won their second consecutive series, taking the series finale over the St. Paul Saints (4-4) by a score of 11-2, Sunday at CHS Field.

Iowa got on the board in the second inning on an RBI ground out from Sergio Alcántara to go up 1-0. The teams traded blows through the middle innings, with Iowa jumping up 3-0 in the fourth with a solo home run from Nelson Velazquez and an RBI double from Alcántara.

The Saints got a run back with an RBI single in the home half of the inning, but a sacrifice fly by Matt Mervis grew Iowa's lead back to three, at 4-1. St. Paul brought it back to two on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, but from there it would be all Iowa.

A third RBI by Alcántara on a single in the sixth made it 5-2 Iowa and the game was blown open in the seventh when David Bote crushed a grand slam over the left field wall. A sacrifice fly and a solo shot from Jared Young made it 11-2 Iowa, and that is where it would stay.

Vinny Nittoli and Jeremiah Estrada combined to throw three scoreless frames, allowing two hits while striking out three to complete the victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Caleb Kilian bounced back in his second start of the year, allowing just one run on four hits and three walks while striking out one over 4.0 innings pitched. He used two double plays to work around trouble.

David Bote went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a home run and four runs batted in out of the five-hole for Iowa today. His grand slam was the second of the season for the I-Cubs.

Sergio Alcántara went 2-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in. His four RBI tied a career high, marking the third time he has driven in four runs in his career.

Iowa will get the day off tomorrow and come back on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers. First pitch from Principal Park is set for 6:38 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

