Redbirds Take Series Finale from Sounds on Easter Sunday

April 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds defeated the Nashville Sounds by a final score of 6-1 on Easter Sunday at AutoZone Park.

The Memphis offense erupted to start the game, scoring three runs in the first, two in the second and another in the third inning. After a wild pitch scored the game's first run in the first, left fielder Chase Pinder laced a single to bring in two. On the day, Pinder went a perfect 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs, two stolen bases, a double and two tremendous plays in the outfield.

In the second, second baseman Kramer Robertson registered his fifth RBI of the season on a fielder's choice. Right fielder Moises Gomez then brought home the fifth run on a sacrifice fly to right. The Redbirds final tally came home courtesy of a third baseman Errol Robinson double, his second double of the day in a 2-for-4 effort.

Right-handed pitcher Tommy Parsons looked solid in his 4.0 innings of one-run, two-hit, four-strikeout start. James Naile (2-0) earned the win in relief, going 3.0 innings without allowing a run and struck out two Sounds. Relievers Guillermo Zuñiga and Jake Walsh closed out the game with a scoreless inning each, totaling three strikeouts.

The Redbirds (4-5) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 18 to take on the Indianapolis Indians at 6:45 p.m. to begin a six-game homestand. Key promotions on the homestand include Irish Heritage Night on Thursday, April 20, Memphis Redbirds Short-Sleeved BP Hoodie Giveaway on Friday, April 21, Wizards and Wands and Bark at the Park on Saturday, April 22 and Take a Chance Day on Sunday, April 23. You can find more information on upcoming promotions at AutoZone Park at www.milb.com/memphis/tickets/promotions.

