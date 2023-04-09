Jumbo Shrimp Best Bulls 8-3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bulls left fielder Niko Hulsizer drove in two runs and first baseman Ben Gamel extended his hit streak to six with a double, however Jumbo Shrimp starting pitcher Jeff Lindgren fired five-plus solid frames and left fielder Peyton Burdrick homered and drove in two runs in Jacksonville's 8-3 win over Durham on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp struck first in the opening frame courtesy of 1B Jordan Groshans's RBI single to right, before the Bulls answered when RF Ruben Cardenas came across on an RBI groundout in the third. Groshans, however, would strike again with a run-scoring double to right in the third, putting Jacksonville ahead 2-1.

The margin would remain the same until the sixth, when the Jumbo Shrimp plated a four-spot in the sixth to make it 6-1, before Burdick would deep with a two-run blast in the seventh. Hulsizer would later drive in two runs with a double down the left field line in the ninth to narrow Durham's deficit to five.

Burdick (2-4, R, HR, 2 RBI), Groshans (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI), DH Xavier Edwards (2-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB) and RF Jerar Encarnacion (2-4, 2 R) all tallied multi-hit efforts for Jacksonville. Bulls RF Ruben Cardenas (2-4, 2 R) was the lone batter from the road side to record two or more knocks.

Lindgren (5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO) earned the victory with his strong 5.2 innings of work as relievers Robert Garcia (0.1 IP), Steven Okert (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 3 SO), Will Stewart (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) and Enrique Burgos (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) combined for the final 3.1 frames. Bulls starter Luis Patino (3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO) suffered the loss.

