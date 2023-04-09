Syracuse Mets Roster Move - April 9, 2023
April 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Please note the following Syracuse Mets roster move:
-RHP Edwin Uceta claimed off waivers by New York from Pittsburgh, optioned to Syracuse, and added to the Syracuse roster today
